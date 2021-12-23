O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,876 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

GS stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.12. 42,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,848. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.04 and its 200-day moving average is $390.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.