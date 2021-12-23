O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,845 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. 10,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

