O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,737 shares of company stock worth $4,387,082. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MATX stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

