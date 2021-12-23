O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,956 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. LendingClub makes up approximately 1.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 32,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,419. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

