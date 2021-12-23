O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,473,000 after buying an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,248. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

