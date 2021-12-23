O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 6,338 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $13.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $659.55. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,288. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

