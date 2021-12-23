O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 346,024 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.13. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

