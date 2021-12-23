O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 951,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,687,000 after buying an additional 47,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,470,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,495,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 644.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.34. 10,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,248. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $128.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $112.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

