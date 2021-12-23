Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.28. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. Research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

