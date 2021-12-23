Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.87

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 5115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

