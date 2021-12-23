Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $124.01. Omega Flex shares last traded at $126.70, with a volume of 412 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417 over the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 77.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 32.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.