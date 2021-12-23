ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.87

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.78, with a volume of 93815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 440,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

