Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ONEXF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. Onex has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

