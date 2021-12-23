Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Up to $20.79

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.45. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $609.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

