Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Gap Up to $20.79

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.45. Oportun Financial shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $609.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.