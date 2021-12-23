Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

