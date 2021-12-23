Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Cut to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 22.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,841 shares in the last quarter.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

