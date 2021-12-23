Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.31. Oscar Health shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

