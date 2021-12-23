Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 337.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,185. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Evanson purchased 35,200 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 774,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.