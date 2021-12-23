Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Evanson bought 35,200 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 428.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101,044 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

