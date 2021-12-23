Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Issues Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.26.
In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Evanson bought 35,200 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $47,168.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.
