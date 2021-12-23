Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Financial Analysis

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 22.27 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Outset Medical $49.94 million 42.61 -$121.49 million ($2.76) -16.37

Second Sight Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61% Outset Medical -133.86% -33.26% -27.63%

Risk & Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

