Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,252,892 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,946,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 370,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.