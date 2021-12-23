Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE OMI opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

