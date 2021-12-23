Oxygen (OXY) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $69.91 million and approximately $448,923.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,528,749 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.