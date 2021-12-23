Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMR. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,849,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000.

