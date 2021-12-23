Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,420.74 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,460.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

