Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 15,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,752,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

