Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

