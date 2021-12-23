PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 1.18% of PagSeguro Digital worth $200,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of PAGS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

