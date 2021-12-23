Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

