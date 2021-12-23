Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,094 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.