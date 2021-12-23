Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 220 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,749. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

