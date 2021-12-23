Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 66,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOR opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

