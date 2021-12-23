Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.3% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,995,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $296,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBIO opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.95. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair cut shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $745,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $1,320,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,603 shares of company stock worth $4,946,898. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

