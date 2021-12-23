Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,209,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after buying an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $199,000.

SPTL stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

