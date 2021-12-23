Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $314,000 in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 211,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANA stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

