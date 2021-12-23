Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $187.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.42 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

