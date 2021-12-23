Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,909 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

