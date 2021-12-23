Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 12,225 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. Global Cord Blood Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

