ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $378.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.72 or 0.99634829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031642 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.41 or 0.01476276 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.