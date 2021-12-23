Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

PTEN opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

