Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $135.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.