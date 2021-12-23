Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of PAYX opened at $133.41 on Thursday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

