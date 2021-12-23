PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after purchasing an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $191.75. 117,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,035,824. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

