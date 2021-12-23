PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Purchases 20 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($163.30).

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($81,516.71).

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £126.72 ($167.42).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.99. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 661.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.13) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.83) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

