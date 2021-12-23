Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,645,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,147,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

NYSE PBA opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -845.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

