Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,315 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of GMS worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,079. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $56.91 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.