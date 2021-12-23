Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock worth $19,082,122 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

