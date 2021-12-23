Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $172.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.