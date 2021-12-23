Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $50,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $41,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 269,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

