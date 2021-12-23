Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 57,821 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,821 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Century Communities worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

